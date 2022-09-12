Read full article on original website
How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch
In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
NASCAR 2023 schedules set
All three NASCAR national series schedules for the 2023 season will be released this afternoon, but RACER has obtained and reviewed copies of each. There are no additional surprises to the Cup Series calendar after the previously announced Chicago street course and North Wilkesboro All-Star Race. The Cup Series schedule...
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
Andersen Promotions partners with Skip Barber Racing School
Andersen Promotions has announced a three-year partnership which will see the renowned Skip Barber Racing School become the Official Racing School of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires next year. The new partnership will extend...
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
IndyCar set to return to Texas
Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway. According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”
GT Celebration crowns its 2022 champions
GT Celebration (GTC) crowned its 2022 Overall, East and West Coast Champions this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas after a successful season visiting some of the top tracks in the country. The schedule was selected to host eight event weekends that feature two races for each class. “This...
Palou staying with Ganassi, Rosenqvist with AMSP for 2023
The saga surrounding Alex Palou and where he will drive next year has come to an end. “Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” his team confirmed. “The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”
NBC tops its IndyCar viewership records in 2022
NBC Sports’ 2022 coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series delivered the most-watched IndyCar season since 2016 and was the group’s most-watched season on record, NBC reports, having improving on last year’s totals by 5 percent. The 2022 season averaged a Total Audience Delivery (including streaming viewers) of...
RACER No. 318: The Great Cars issue
Define greatness. That’s usually the biggest problem with putting our annual Great Cars issue together — a bunch of people all with a different take on what constitutes “great.”. Sometimes it’s the transformative effect of a particular car. Sometimes the stats are impossible to argue against. But...
NASCAR podcast: FRM general manager Jerry Freeze
How did Jerry Freeze go from owning a successful lawn care business to general manager of the NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports? Freeze takes us inside his love of racing and how he took a chance by moving to North Carolina. Plus:. • Learning from Tad Geschickter and then spending...
Szafnauer ‘looks a little silly’ over CRB ruling - Brown
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been made to look “a little silly” by the FIA Contract Recognition Board confirming that Oscar Piastri has a McLaren deal as a result of comments made prior to the decision, according to Zak Brown. Szafnauer criticized Piastri’s integrity and stated that...
Radical Motorsport launches Halo-inspired Cockpit Safety Structure
Available on a Radical for the first time, an optional halo-inspired “Cockpit Safety Structure” can now be fitted for brand-new customer orders as a cost option on SR3 XX and SR10. Significant accidents have taken place in high-profile race formulae across the globe in recent times, and in...
Ford reveals Mustang GT3 and GT4
Ford teased the GT3 and GT4 versions of the seventh generation Mustang as it revealed several iterations of the new Mustang road car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday — and promised a return to Le Mans. It was announced officially just before the...
Clements rejoins NASCAR Xfinity playoff list after winning penalty appeal
Jeremy Clements has been reinstated to NASCAR Xfinity playoffs eligibility after the National Motorsport Appeals Panel upheld his appeal against penalties issued for a technical violation at the end of August. Clements, along with the No.51 Chevrolet team’s owner Tony Clements and crew chief Mark Setzer, were issued an L2...
Racing on TV, September 15-17
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
