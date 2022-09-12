The saga surrounding Alex Palou and where he will drive next year has come to an end. “Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” his team confirmed. “The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO