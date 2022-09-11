ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Unstoppable dollar

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Disagreement over interest rate increases is discernible. Two ECB policymakers gave diverging views about the size of future rate hikes, pointing to some dissension over whether last week's unprecedented 75 basis points rise should be repeated. read more.
CURRENCIES

