Video Games

dotesports.com

Heretics, BBL reportedly accepted to EMEA's VALORANT partnership league

Riot is planning to announce the teams on Wednesday, Sept. 21. BBL and Heretics, two VALORANT organizations in the EMEA region, have been accepted into Riot Games' partnership program for 2023, according to a report by Blix. BBL currently houses an all-Turkish VALORANT team in form of Ali Osman...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank's ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enter Diablo IV's closed end game beta

The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Xccurate, f0rsakeN's brother, retires from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT

Kevin "xccurate" Susanto is following in his brother's footsteps and moving from CS:GO to VALORANT. In a post on Twitter on Sept. 18, the player announced he was retiring from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT and "real life.". Xccurate retired after going through "many ups and...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO's biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid

The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Liquid releases star ADC Hans sama from LCS team

Team Liquid has released AD carry Steven "Hans sama" Liv from its League of Legends roster after just one season with the organization. The six-year veteran played his first season outside of Europe this year and it's unclear whether he will stay in the North American League ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl's Junk Run mission in Warframe

Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won't just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you'll also help Chipper rebuild one.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

GAM Esports provides update on team's visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022

GAM Esports' manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team's visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. "The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction," Hiep said on the team's Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. "Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage."
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 Esports Apex player denies doing misogynist chant at ALGS Championship

In the aftermath of a controversy involving G2 Esports CEO Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez and his decision and statements in regards to hanging out with Andrew Tate, a G2 member has been accused of participating in a misogynist "chant" at the Apex Legends Global Series LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?

During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18

Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We're quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ellie fills last spot on TSM X roster after departure from XSET Purple

Just a few days ago, XSET Purple released Elena "Ellie" Garland from its VALORANT Game Changers roster. And now, the experienced player has found a new home with TSM X. Now that TSM X has filled the last spot on its roster, the team is set and ready to play in the last NA Game Changers event in hopes of moving on to the VCT Game Changers Champions event later this year.
SPORTS
dotesports.com

Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups

Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a "fluid" 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won't happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.
VIDEO GAMES

