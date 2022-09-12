Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.

