League player soaks up nostalgia by installing the game from old disc and it ends just how you’d expect
League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear. A League player has taken to Reddit to share and...
Heretics, BBL reportedly accepted to EMEA’s VALORANT partnership league
Riot is planning to announce the teams on Wednesday, Sept. 21. BBL and Heretics, two VALORANT organizations in the EMEA region, have been accepted into Riot Games’ partnership program for 2023, according to a report by Blix. BBL currently houses an all-Turkish VALORANT team in form of Ali Osman...
Is this the end? FNS ‘thank you’ post casts doubt on OpTic VALORANT roster’s future
As reports regarding VCT 2023 partnered teams begin to trickle out, one team that VALORANT fans are waiting to hear about is OpTic Gaming, the consensus top team out of North America and one of the world’s best in 2022. But as shocking as it may be to hear,...
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
SabeRLighT- hypes up everyone on Twitch after climbing back to 12k MMR in Dota 2
TSM offlaner Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek is one of the highest ranked players in the pro Dota 2 scene. He hit 10,000 MMR in June 2020 and climbed to 11,000 MMR seven months later, but still hadn’t reached his plateau. That happened a year later in...
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
Xccurate, f0rsakeN’s brother, retires from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT
Kevin “xccurate” Susanto is following in his brother’s footsteps and moving from CS:GO to VALORANT. In a post on Twitter on Sept. 18, the player announced he was retiring from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT and “real life.”. Xccurate retired after going through “many ups and...
CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid
The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
Liquid releases star ADC Hans sama from LCS team
Team Liquid has released AD carry Steven “Hans sama” Liv from its League of Legends roster after just one season with the organization. The six-year veteran played his first season outside of Europe this year and it’s unclear whether he will stay in the North American League ecosystem.
Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl’s Junk Run mission in Warframe
Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won’t just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you’ll also help Chipper rebuild one.
GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022
GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
G2 Esports Apex player denies doing misogynist chant at ALGS Championship
In the aftermath of a controversy involving G2 Esports CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez and his decision and statements in regards to hanging out with Andrew Tate, a G2 member has been accused of participating in a misogynist “chant” at the Apex Legends Global Series LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.
League’s Worlds patch is here, ushering in changes for pro play champs like Thresh and Lee Sin
The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, starting on Sept. 29. Since Patch 12.18 will be the 2022 Worlds patch, Riot Games is once again targeting strong pro-play picks with nerfs while buffing champions that fell behind in the current meta. Thus, tremendously powerful picks like...
TSM unlikely to secure VALORANT partnership with Riot for VCT 2023 Americas league
North American esports organization TSM is unlikely to secure a spot in the 2023 VCT Americas league, according to Dot Esports’ sources. The status of TSM’s VALORANT division and whether it will compete in Challengers, drop its roster, or leave the game entirely is currently unknown. Several owners...
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Vamos: LOUD and FURIA likely to lock in partnership with Riot for Americas league
Two Brazilian teams have likely secured a partnership with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Both teams were notified recently and will compete against teams such as Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league, as reported by Dot Esports today.
Woro2k claims s1mple ‘did nothing himself’ in his Counter-Strike career after Kinguin Legends team-up turns ugly
Two professionals from the CIS Counter-Strike community are at each other’s throats after playing on the same team at the Kinguin Legends 2022 tournament. Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Volodymyr ‘Woro2k’ Veletniuk both played on “Edward’s Team” and came second in the final to “Maikelele’s Team.”
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18
Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
Ellie fills last spot on TSM X roster after departure from XSET Purple
Just a few days ago, XSET Purple released Elena “Ellie” Garland from its VALORANT Game Changers roster. And now, the experienced player has found a new home with TSM X. Now that TSM X has filled the last spot on its roster, the team is set and ready to play in the last NA Game Changers event in hopes of moving on to the VCT Game Changers Champions event later this year.
Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups
Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won’t happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.
