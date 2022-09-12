Read full article on original website
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks
As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
Digital World Acquisition, Ford And Other Big Losers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday. Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9%...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
Falling Home Sales Send Shock Waves Through Home Retailers And Flippers: How Bad Could It Get?
As mortgage rates topped 6%, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, new home buyers are being squeezed on multiple fronts since elevated home prices, interest rates, and rising inflation are adding to everyone's bottom line. With the bond market pricing in the Fed hiking interest rates by...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Bill Gates Still Moved To Tears By Warren Buffett Philanthropy: Here's How Many Berkshire Hathaway Shares Were Donated
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. One of the most philanthropic billionaires of all time is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The CEO recently made his annual gift to the Gates Foundation. Here’s what Bill Gates had to say of the gift and how much Buffett has donated to the foundation over the years.
First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
Looking At McDonald's's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's. Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
More Regulatory Watching For Amazon, $1.7B Proposed Purchase Of iRobot Attracts Atention
Federal antitrust enforcers investigated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN proposal to buy Roomba maker iRobot Corp IRBT. Roomba dominates the smart vacuum market with a 75% market share by revenue in the U.S. The FTC formally requested documents from both companies explaining the proposed $1.7 billion deal's purpose and rationale, the Wall...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
US Federal Reserve Might Raise Interest Rates By This Much, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
CinCor Pharma CINC shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased...
