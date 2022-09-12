ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Uipath#Software Company#Fantasy Sports#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cathie Wood Adds Over#Ark Investment Management#Uipath Inc Path#Ark Innovation Etf Arkk#Price Action#Snowflake Inc Snow#The Snowflake Data Cloud#Draftkings Purchase#Draftkings Inc Dkng
Benzinga

Digital World Acquisition, Ford And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday. Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Software
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
STOCKS
Benzinga

First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At McDonald's's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's. Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

CinCor Pharma CINC shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy