Atlanta’s fourth season kicked off with two back-to-back episodes on Sept. 15, but the second episode, “The Homeliest Little Horse,” might be one of the most crucial of the entire series. The episode peeled back the many layers surrounding the show’s main character Earnest “Earn” Marks (Donald Glover) and finally revealed the reason why he dropped out of Princeton University. At the start of the series, we met Earn as a struggling college dropout, who in order to make ends meet and provide for his daughter, convinces his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) to let him manage his music career.

