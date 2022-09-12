Read full article on original website
Complex
Lady Gaga Delivers Tearful Message After Lightning Halts Miami Show
Lady Gaga had only six songs remaining when she was forced to abruptly end her performance in Miami on Saturday night due to inclement weather, according to People. Before leaving the stage, Gaga explained that the decision to suspend the remainder of her set was out of abundance of caution for the concertgoers, as well as everyone on her team.
Complex
D Double E & Novelist Salute Channel U, SBTV In New Video For “Pace”
For a certain generation of grime and rap fans, the early 2000s was a golden time of no-rules creativity. Pirate radio ruled the airwaves and pioneering platforms like Channel U and SBTV were our window into that raw, Wild West world. Even if it was a little before your time, the visual and sonic aesthetics were so bold and so completely unique you can spot them a mile away.
Complex
Travis Scott Previews Unreleased Collabs With Kid Cudi, Future, Pharrell, and More
Travis Scott’s Utopia era has entered a new chapter. At this weekend’s kickoff of Scott’s Road to Utopia experience at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub, a number of unreleased collaborations were previewed for those in attendance. And while there’s been no formal confirmation that any of these songs will wind up on the final tracklist of Scott’s long-teased new album, which is also expected to carry the Utopia title, that seems like a fairly safe bet.
Complex
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Explores Therapy, Earn’s Truth, and the Dangers of Resentment
Atlanta’s fourth season kicked off with two back-to-back episodes on Sept. 15, but the second episode, “The Homeliest Little Horse,” might be one of the most crucial of the entire series. The episode peeled back the many layers surrounding the show’s main character Earnest “Earn” Marks (Donald Glover) and finally revealed the reason why he dropped out of Princeton University. At the start of the series, we met Earn as a struggling college dropout, who in order to make ends meet and provide for his daughter, convinces his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) to let him manage his music career.
Complex
LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring ‘I Actually Haven’t Read Any Book’
Kanye West used his platform to share that he hasn’t “read any book,” and one of the world’s most beloved and distinguished champions of literacy had thoughts. LeVar Burton shared a HuffPost tweet which noted the father of four and head of a purportedly questionable new school is “repulsed by literature, comparing books to a vegetable often despised by children.”
Complex
Jordan Clarkson on Being the Best-Dressed Player in the NBA, the Utah Jazz Offseason Moves, and More
When it comes to well-dressed athletes, there are few players on Jordan Clarkson’s level. Most recently, his sartorial prowess was on full display as he navigated his way through New York Fashion Week. He stood side-by-side with Tommy Hilfiger rocking an oversized striped rugby sweater from the iconic designer’s eponymous label. He stepped out of his hotel lobby in a Canadian tuxedo from Demna’s Balenciaga with a massive crucifix pendant created by rising jeweler Alex Moss swinging from his neck. For the Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary event he went with a head-turning Thom Browne ensemble consisting of a sleeveless gray tweed suit jacket and matching skirt.
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Announced as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest, Megan Thee Stallion to Host and Perform
NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced that Kendrick Lamar will be performing on the sketch comedy show next month on October 1 when it returns for season 48. Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller will be hosting that episode. It will mark Kendrick’s third time appearing on SNL as...
Complex
Watch Freddie Gibbs’ New Funk Flex Freestyle Over Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall in Love”
As Freddie Gibbs prepares to drop a new album, the Indiana rapper stopped by Funkmaster Flex’s studio to spit a new freestyle over an Amerie classic. Gibbs didn’t shy away from touching on a few controversial subjects, including R. Kelly and his ongoing feud with internet personality Akademiks.
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
