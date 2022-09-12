Read full article on original website
Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
Swatting at Wichita North HS possibly connected to similar calls nationwide
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Responding officers to Wichita North High School Thursday afternoon quickly figured out that the report of an active shooter was a false alarm and that no one was in danger. Now, the FBI is investigating after similar incidents of swatting calls happened this week, nationwide. Before...
“It helps remove financial barriers”: A-State student awarded scholarship
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from...
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
FBI assisting with swatting investigation at North HS, other districts in the region
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The call of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Wichita North High School Thursday afternoon. What Wichita police believe may have been a swatting call (hoax) led to some scary moments for students, staff, parents and first responders. Students expressed confusion as this...
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
American Craft Walk to hold ARTfall juried exhibition and sale
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from...
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
Wichita Fire Department builds temporary site due to Amidon bridge construction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is building a temporary fire station in northwest Wichita with construction on the Amidon bridge set to begin next week. The city will partially close the Amidon Street Bridge on Sept. 19 with a full closure the first week of October. The...
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
‘It will help other kids’: Wichita mom speaks out on decriminalizing fentanyl test strips after son overdoses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mother is grieving after losing her son to an overdose just days ago. Tamatha Arnott’s son Corey Wontorski battled drug addiction for years, but she says he was a good kid who made a dumb mistake that took his life. Now ,she wants to see laws changed to prevent […]
21-year-old man dead in south Wichita shooting
A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in south Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
Bus carrying Winfield MS football players crashes, game postponed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield school district confirmed nobody on board was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash involving a bus carrying middle school football players. The crash happened on Highway 160 near Oliver. A second bus arrived at the scene to take students and staff back to Winfield....
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
Andover 9/11 stair climb
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger. Updated: 21 hours...
