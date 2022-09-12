ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
“It helps remove financial barriers”: A-State student awarded scholarship

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community.
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
American Craft Walk to hold ARTfall juried exhibition and sale

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community.
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
Bus carrying Winfield MS football players crashes, game postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield school district confirmed nobody on board was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash involving a bus carrying middle school football players. The crash happened on Highway 160 near Oliver. A second bus arrived at the scene to take students and staff back to Winfield....
Andover 9/11 stair climb

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents.
