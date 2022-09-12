ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Building Collapses After Nearby Explosion on Chicago's West Side, Several People Injured

Update: At least eight people were hospitalized following the explosion and collapse. Newest developments here. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side after a nearby explosion, and fire officials requested a mass casualty ambulance-bus to assist after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued for people...
NBC Chicago

Road Rage Behind Shooting That Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Officer: CPD

Road rage is believed to be what led to a shooting that left an off-duty Chicago officer injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, authorities say. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue, following what CPD Supt. David Brown described as a rear-end collision.
NBC Chicago

Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan

A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with his guardian after the child fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
NBC Chicago

Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest

Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago

Landlord Comments on Past Citations After Chicago Building Explosion, Collapse

City of Chicago inspection records examined by NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago Investiga show the residential building that partially collapsed Tuesday after an explosion "failed" its last 12 Department of Buildings inspections in a row, dating back to 2010, although the cases that resulted from all of those inspections were later dismissed.
NBC Chicago

Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges

A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
NBC Chicago

Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked

A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
