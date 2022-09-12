Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Building Collapses After Nearby Explosion on Chicago's West Side, Several People Injured
Update: At least eight people were hospitalized following the explosion and collapse. Newest developments here. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side after a nearby explosion, and fire officials requested a mass casualty ambulance-bus to assist after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued for people...
Road Rage Behind Shooting That Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Officer: CPD
Road rage is believed to be what led to a shooting that left an off-duty Chicago officer injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, authorities say. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue, following what CPD Supt. David Brown described as a rear-end collision.
8 Injured in Explosion, Building Collapse in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood
At least eight people were hospitalized following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as officials searched for anyone possibly trapped in the debris. Fire officials said at least three people were believed to...
Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search for Suspect Continues After Road Rage Shooting Wounds Off-Duty CPD Officer
Police were still searching for a suspected gunman hours after a road rage shooting wounded an off-duty Chicago officer in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive search that shut down numerous intersections during rush hour. Police said the shooting started after the driver of a...
Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan
A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with his guardian after the child fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest
Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
Mother Searching for Missing Teacher Last Seen in Surveillance Video at O'Hare Airport
A central Iowa woman is desperately hoping to find her adult son, a teacher who was last seen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where he was supposed to board a flight to see family last week. Matthew Fryslie, 62, an English teacher residing in Taiwan, was seen on security video...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting
Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Man Arrested After Firing Rifle at Police in Chicago's Marshall Square, Officials Say
A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials. Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.
3-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Water at Navy Pier Was Pushed, Witness Says
A 3-year-old boy found in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday afternoon was pushed toward the water, according to a witness who spoke to NBC 5. That witness viewed Navy Pier surveillance video and said the push was "clear as day." According to the witness, once the video was viewed,...
Highland Park Business Owner Found Dead After Forest Preserve Confrontation
Law enforcement in north suburban Lake County are investigating after a business owner was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve on Saturday, hours after he was involved in a confrontation, according to authorities. Matthew Ascaridis, 45, was at his Highland Park home along Cliff Road at approximately 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Tuesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
Map Estimates When Illinois, Indiana Will See Peak Colors of the 2022 Fall Season
According to Illinois’ tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive in the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
NBC Chicago
Landlord Comments on Past Citations After Chicago Building Explosion, Collapse
City of Chicago inspection records examined by NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago Investiga show the residential building that partially collapsed Tuesday after an explosion "failed" its last 12 Department of Buildings inspections in a row, dating back to 2010, although the cases that resulted from all of those inspections were later dismissed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges
A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked
A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
Illinois 2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner Released As Colors Begin to Change
With the official start of fall just days away, Illinois' Office of Tourism and Department of Natural Resources collaborated for their annual Fall Colors Trip Planner, informing residents and tourists of the peak times to see fall colors in each part of Illinois. The tracker is an interactive tool that...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0