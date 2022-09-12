Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.

SONORA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO