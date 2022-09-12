ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

SFGate

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco...
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Different Type Of Traffic Hazard

San Andreas, CA — A CHP officer takes a slowpoke disrupting traffic in downtown San Andreas into custody. Officer Geraurd with the San Andreas CHP Unit responded to a call about a “citizen” of Calaveras County impeding traffic on Highway 49. According to CHP officials, once on scene, she encountered a dilemma, as she found the “citizen” refusing to walk on the road’s shoulder, forcing her to take them into custody for their own safety. The “citizen” also remained tight-lipped and would not answer any questions, with Officer Gerard noting that they “appeared to be a real hardened criminal.”
SAN ANDREAS, CA
City
San Andreas, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Linda Head-On Crash Results in Injuries

Curved Bridge Road Accident Involves Two Vehicles in a Head-On A head-on crash in Rio Linda on September 14 caused at least one person to be injured. The accident happened along Curved Bridge Road just west of Dry Creek Road around 3:07 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved a Nissan Quest van and a Toyota Sienna.
RIO LINDA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Seeking Public’s Help Regarding Weekend Fire Near Stockton Road

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire is turning to the public to possibly get more details on what might have sparked the Links Fire in Sonora this past weekend. Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), near the area of Camp Hope on Stockton Road, as reported here. It ignited in some grass near Silver Pine Drive and Mill Villa Court near the recent Woods Fire burn scar, which ignited on Thursday, Sept. 1st, in the evening. It resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, as detailed here. It was 100% contained on Monday, Sept. 5th, leaving one structure destroyed and another damaged, as reported here.
SONORA, CA
95.5 FM WIFC

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend

Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.
SONORA, CA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Environment
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage Up Highway 4 Corridor

Update at 10am: PG&E reports that the 3,200 customers who lost power this morning along the Highway 4 corridor have now been restored. The company has not released details on the cause. Original story posted at 6:40am: Arnold, CA — Around 3,200 PG&E customers lost electricity early this morning in...
ARNOLD, CA
mymotherlode.com

How The State CARE Court Program Will Impact Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — After being chosen by the state as one of seven counties to pilot the CARE Court dealing with mental health and homeless issues, Tuolumne County Superior Court CEO Hector Gonzalez detailed to Clarke Broadcasting how it will be implemented. “You just have to walk around downtown...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped

Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
JAMESTOWN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
CBS Sacramento

Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area

Update at 5:50 p.m.: PG&E reports that all the power has been restored to the more than 1,800 customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. The original outage left 2,551 customers without electricity since just after 7 a.m., stretching along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. The areas included southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. In the four o’clock hour crews were able to drop that number to 1,858. The utility did not give a cause for the outage.
GROVELAND, CA

