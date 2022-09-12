Read full article on original website
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
A Different Type Of Traffic Hazard
San Andreas, CA — A CHP officer takes a slowpoke disrupting traffic in downtown San Andreas into custody. Officer Geraurd with the San Andreas CHP Unit responded to a call about a “citizen” of Calaveras County impeding traffic on Highway 49. According to CHP officials, once on scene, she encountered a dilemma, as she found the “citizen” refusing to walk on the road’s shoulder, forcing her to take them into custody for their own safety. The “citizen” also remained tight-lipped and would not answer any questions, with Officer Gerard noting that they “appeared to be a real hardened criminal.”
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state. During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to […]
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Rio Linda Head-On Crash Results in Injuries
Curved Bridge Road Accident Involves Two Vehicles in a Head-On A head-on crash in Rio Linda on September 14 caused at least one person to be injured. The accident happened along Curved Bridge Road just west of Dry Creek Road around 3:07 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved a Nissan Quest van and a Toyota Sienna.
Seeking Public’s Help Regarding Weekend Fire Near Stockton Road
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire is turning to the public to possibly get more details on what might have sparked the Links Fire in Sonora this past weekend. Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), near the area of Camp Hope on Stockton Road, as reported here. It ignited in some grass near Silver Pine Drive and Mill Villa Court near the recent Woods Fire burn scar, which ignited on Thursday, Sept. 1st, in the evening. It resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, as detailed here. It was 100% contained on Monday, Sept. 5th, leaving one structure destroyed and another damaged, as reported here.
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation...
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County
Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend
Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.
Journeys: Locke, in the Sacramento Delta, Is the Rural Chinatown You’ve Never Heard Of
One day this spring, I left my house in the Mission District at 5:20 a.m. and biked 140 miles to Sacramento. It took nearly 15 hours, though I didn’t spend all that time in the saddle. About halfway to the state capital, in the heart of the Sacramento River...
Update: Power Outage Up Highway 4 Corridor
Update at 10am: PG&E reports that the 3,200 customers who lost power this morning along the Highway 4 corridor have now been restored. The company has not released details on the cause. Original story posted at 6:40am: Arnold, CA — Around 3,200 PG&E customers lost electricity early this morning in...
How The State CARE Court Program Will Impact Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — After being chosen by the state as one of seven counties to pilot the CARE Court dealing with mental health and homeless issues, Tuolumne County Superior Court CEO Hector Gonzalez detailed to Clarke Broadcasting how it will be implemented. “You just have to walk around downtown...
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped
Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given.
Update: Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area
Update at 5:50 p.m.: PG&E reports that all the power has been restored to the more than 1,800 customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. The original outage left 2,551 customers without electricity since just after 7 a.m., stretching along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. The areas included southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. In the four o’clock hour crews were able to drop that number to 1,858. The utility did not give a cause for the outage.
