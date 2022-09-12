ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Irvine police use drone to track down suspect

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

(KTLA) — The Irvine Police Department utilized some 21st century tech to track down a suspect wanted on a warrant for robbery.

On Friday, the Police Department shared video captured by its drone team on Sept. 1 that shows the unmanned aerial drone high in the air as it follows the unidentified suspect in a residential neighborhood.

The drone was deployed after detectives located the suspect’s vehicle, but were unable to locate the suspect himself.

Video shows the drone tracking the suspect walking around the neighborhood. The drone operators then relayed the man’s location to officers on the ground, who were able to give chase.

The suspect jumped over walls and through backyards, the Police Department said, but eventually surrendered to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Irvine Police Department for booking.

He faces possible charges for violating a restraining order in addition to his active warrant for robbery.

