Is Cris Collinsworth OK? NFL announcer sounds a little hoarse for Cowboys-Bucs game

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth found himself trending for the wrong reasons on social media Sunday night.

While calling the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game , fans chimed in wondering if Collinsworth was sick due to the sound of his voice during the broadcast.

A repeated call for cough drops was a popular request on Twitter. Even his fellow commentator Mike Tirico got a playful jab in at his expense.

“You feel fine, it’s just ... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel ... my man’s playing hurt!” Tirico said.

Some commended his effort for battling through an apparent illness to call the game.