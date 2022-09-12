Read full article on original website
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
shorefrontnews.com
Upgrade of Sewers in Dyker Heights Taking Too Long
Local neighbors and leaders are demanding that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala to expedite a drainage study and any other studies, surveys, and groundwork required to clear the way for long overdue sewer upgrades along 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights, south of 77th Street. A...
