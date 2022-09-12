ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames sign veteran center Cody Eakin to tryout deal

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruVnN_0hrQYCGJ00
Buffalo Sabres centre Cody Eakin (20) at Rogers Place. Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old spent the last two seasons in Buffalo while playing in their bottom six. Last season, Eakin recorded four goals and eight assists in 69 games with the Sabres while averaging 13:35 per game. He took a regular turn on the penalty kill and that’s likely the role that Calgary would be wanting him to play if he’s able to crack their roster. Eakin also won 56% of his faceoffs last season which was a single-season career-high.

Eakin has 701 career NHL games under his belt across five different organizations with 110 goals and 146 assists to show for it. While he isn’t the 40-point player he was with Vegas in 2018-19, he can still contribute on a fourth line and there’s a pretty good fit with the Flames; on the surface, it would appear as if there’s a decent chance that he could land a contract from this. He’d be signing for the minimum of $750K or close to it and CapFriendly pegs Calgary as having a little over $2.1MM in cap room so they wouldn’t have to move anyone out to sign him.

It’s worth noting that the Flames are one of the teams that still have a restricted free agent to re-sign in middleman Adam Ruzicka. Eakin’s addition to their camp roster will put him in direct competition with the spot that Ruzicka would be battling for. This is the type of addition that might serve as a motivator for Rucizka’s camp to put pen to paper on an agreement to ensure that he won’t be playing catch-up when the preseason gets underway later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins announce training-camp roster

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining the Buffalo Sabres’ financial future

When Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed center Tage Thompson to an admittedly massive seven-year contract extension earlier this week, it raised some eyebrows considering the lack of consistency from Thompson in his career. Speaking after the fact a few days ago, Adams told The Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for Riley Nash

Back in 2007, the Edmonton Oilers found themselves in the enviable position of having three first-round picks: Nos. 6, 15 and 21 overall. With the first of those picks, they took current UFA forward Sam Gagner. With the second of those, they took defenseman Alex Plante, who played in just 10 NHL games for Edmonton. With the third and final first-round selections that year, they selected BCHL star Riley Nash.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Eakin
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free agent winger Daniel Sprong

Daniel Sprong’s development as a professional hockey player has been a rather interesting case to follow and at age 25, the final returns on the winger may not be finalized just yet. Born in the Netherlands, Sprong began his amateur hockey career rising through the ranks in Quebec, culminating with three years as a member of the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders. As an Islander, Sprong was an offensive force, putting up 30 goals and 38 assists in 67 games as a rookie, following it up with another 39 goals and 49 assists in 68 games the year after.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Pto#Flames
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild sign former first-round pick Sam Steel

The Minnesota Wild signed center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract, according to a team release. Steel became an unrestricted free agent after the Anaheim Ducks chose not to issue him a qualifying offer earlier this summer. The 2021-22 campaign wasn’t too kind to Steel. He did finish with...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free agent winger Jonathan Dahlen linked to Swedish club Timra

Free agent winger Jonathan Dahlen is one of the more intriguing players still on the open market after a decent rookie campaign. But a suitable NHL contract hasn’t materialized and that has his old team calling as Johan Svensson and Adam Johansson of Sport-Expressen report that Timra has shown interest in bringing Dahlen back for a third stint with the organization while teams in Switzerland have also inquired about his willingness to go back overseas.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy