Flames sign veteran center Cody Eakin to tryout deal

Buffalo Sabres centre Cody Eakin (20) at Rogers Place. Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old spent the last two seasons in Buffalo while playing in their bottom six. Last season, Eakin recorded four goals and eight assists in 69 games with the Sabres while averaging 13:35 per game. He took a regular turn on the penalty kill and that’s likely the role that Calgary would be wanting him to play if he’s able to crack their roster. Eakin also won 56% of his faceoffs last season which was a single-season career-high.

Eakin has 701 career NHL games under his belt across five different organizations with 110 goals and 146 assists to show for it. While he isn’t the 40-point player he was with Vegas in 2018-19, he can still contribute on a fourth line and there’s a pretty good fit with the Flames; on the surface, it would appear as if there’s a decent chance that he could land a contract from this. He’d be signing for the minimum of $750K or close to it and CapFriendly pegs Calgary as having a little over $2.1MM in cap room so they wouldn’t have to move anyone out to sign him.

It’s worth noting that the Flames are one of the teams that still have a restricted free agent to re-sign in middleman Adam Ruzicka. Eakin’s addition to their camp roster will put him in direct competition with the spot that Ruzicka would be battling for. This is the type of addition that might serve as a motivator for Rucizka’s camp to put pen to paper on an agreement to ensure that he won’t be playing catch-up when the preseason gets underway later this month.