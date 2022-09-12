Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs is under new ownership and will soon have a new name. Thomas Genin, who has The Blind Tiger franchises and Marina Cantina in Gulfport, has agreed to sell the Ocean Springs location to the Jordan Nicaud’s Bacchus Team, which has eight restaurants on the Coast. It will be rebranded as Bacchus on the Bayou.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO