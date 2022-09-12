Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes. “I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation. Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and...
WLOX
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix. The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment. According to Julian...
WLOX
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
Popular Mississippi restaurant set to close this week
After years of being a staple in Mississippi, a popular local restaurant recently announced that they will be closing their doors for good. On September 14, 2022, El Agave, a popular restaurant in Gulfport, announced on their Facebook page that they had made the difficult decision to close their restaurant.
WLOX
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WLOX
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
wxxv25.com
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County
‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
wxxv25.com
Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs to change ownership, rebrand
Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs is under new ownership and will soon have a new name. Thomas Genin, who has The Blind Tiger franchises and Marina Cantina in Gulfport, has agreed to sell the Ocean Springs location to the Jordan Nicaud’s Bacchus Team, which has eight restaurants on the Coast. It will be rebranded as Bacchus on the Bayou.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. 12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with...
WLOX
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia. Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in...
fox8live.com
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate natural features for coastal resilience and increase water clarity along the beach in Harrison County. The site would be located next to the Port of Gulfport. The idea, presented to Harrison County’s...
WLOX
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
WLOX
MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
WLOX
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened. Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If...
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
Comments / 4