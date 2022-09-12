ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 4

Related
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Ocean Springs, MS
Business
City
Ocean Springs, MS
WLOX

Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WAVELAND, MS
Kristen Walters

Popular Mississippi restaurant set to close this week

After years of being a staple in Mississippi, a popular local restaurant recently announced that they will be closing their doors for good. On September 14, 2022, El Agave, a popular restaurant in Gulfport, announced on their Facebook page that they had made the difficult decision to close their restaurant.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Cottages#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rain Residential
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County

‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs to change ownership, rebrand

Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs is under new ownership and will soon have a new name. Thomas Genin, who has The Blind Tiger franchises and Marina Cantina in Gulfport, has agreed to sell the Ocean Springs location to the Jordan Nicaud’s Bacchus Team, which has eight restaurants on the Coast. It will be rebranded as Bacchus on the Bayou.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Picayune Item

Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune

A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened. Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy