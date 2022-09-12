ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

9/11 memorial procession to begin in downtown Las Vegas in honor of lives lost

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XypST_0hrQWBsW00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It has been 21 years since 9/11 and to honor the lives that were lost on that day, the Professional Firefighters of Nevada are hosting a memorial procession in Downtown Las Vegas.

The annual tribute is set to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday where first responders will gather on Main and Fremont Street to get in line before the start of the procession.

The memorial procession will kick off with a march led by first responders and military personnel, then a moment of silence which will be followed by a toast and coalition on 3rd Street.

The Professional Firefighters of Nevada had led the tribute procession in partnership with the City of Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas for the past nine years.

“At that time the world stopped and now it’s changed as you use to be able to go to the airport and see your friends off with family. It just changed everything,” said Mesquit resident, Jane Burgoyne.

The organization encourages locals and tourists to watch the procession and to pay their respects to those lost.

It is unknown how long the procession will last, however, the procession will start on Main and Fremont Street and end on 3rd Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrate Life With Tequila Corrido

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you are headed out to the Life Is Beautiful festival this weekend, you’ll surely hear about Tequila Corrido. They are the official tequila partner of the festival and to show us about some of the exquisite cocktails you will be able to enjoy is mixologist Thomas Burris.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Downtown Las Vegas#Localevent#Procession#Festival#9 11 Memorial#Main#Mesquit#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Las Vegas hospitality worker honored by LVCVA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority honored a local employee on the Las Vegas Strip. Candace Ortiz received the LVCVA’s Hospitality Heroes Award on Tuesday. Ortiz is the guest relations manager at NoMad Las Vegas and has worked for MGM Resorts International for more than a decade The LVCVA’s Hospitality […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dazzle Africa’s Charity Weekend

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Dazzle Africa is hosting their “Lets Get Wild” Gala this Saturday and there is time for you to get involved. JC Fernandez talks with Stacy James the CEO of Dazzle Africa and Alex Boye on of the performers to tell us more about the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy