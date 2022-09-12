9/11 memorial procession to begin in downtown Las Vegas in honor of lives lost

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It has been 21 years since 9/11 and to honor the lives that were lost on that day, the Professional Firefighters of Nevada are hosting a memorial procession in Downtown Las Vegas.

The annual tribute is set to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday where first responders will gather on Main and Fremont Street to get in line before the start of the procession.

The memorial procession will kick off with a march led by first responders and military personnel, then a moment of silence which will be followed by a toast and coalition on 3rd Street.

The Professional Firefighters of Nevada had led the tribute procession in partnership with the City of Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas for the past nine years.

“At that time the world stopped and now it’s changed as you use to be able to go to the airport and see your friends off with family. It just changed everything,” said Mesquit resident, Jane Burgoyne.

The organization encourages locals and tourists to watch the procession and to pay their respects to those lost.

It is unknown how long the procession will last, however, the procession will start on Main and Fremont Street and end on 3rd Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.