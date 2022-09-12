Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
How the Brain Reorganizes To Form Motor Memories
When you are first learning how to ride a bicycle or play a musical instrument, your physical movements are uncoordinated at best. But with time and lots of repetition, your brain’s motor neurons create a kind of shorthand between mind and muscle. The associated motions eventually become so ingrained that jumping on a bike or playing scales feels nearly automatic.
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Devices and HeartBeat.bio Announce Collaboration To Automate and Scale Cardiac Organoids
Molecular Devices, LLC. and HeartBeat.bio AG, a biotech company developing cardiac organoids (Cardioids) for drug discovery, have entered into a co-development agreement. With cardiovascular diseases the leading cause of death worldwide—claiming 34 lives every minute—and cardiotoxicity a leading cause of drug withdrawals, this collaboration will provide automated solutions to better model disease physiology, discover novel drug targets, and test cardiac toxicity using 3D cell cultures that more accurately represent human biology as compared to traditional animal models. The commercialized offering will enable researchers to reliably scale production of Cardioids and advance cardiac drug discovery, and will be compatible with Molecular Devices’ Organoid Innovation Center solutions available today.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Can Flag Cancer Cells for Immune Destruction
Tumor cells are notoriously good at evading the human immune system; they put up physical walls, wear disguises and handcuff the immune system with molecular tricks. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a drug that overcomes some of these barriers, marking cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.
technologynetworks.com
Successful Affinity-Based Lead Identification and Optimization for Challenging Targets and Ligands
It’s not by chance that biophysical methods are becoming an integral part of drug discovery workflows. The reason behind these trends in drug development: targets are becoming more diverse and challenging, demand for fragment-based screening projects is increasing, and the need to identify ligands with different mechanisms of action is rising. Turns out biophysical methods can overcome the obstacles faced with challenging targets and ligands during lead identification. If your screening campaigns are running into similar roadblocks, join us for this talk where we’ll present examples of successful biophysical characterization of binding events during affinity-based screenings that include challenging ligands and targets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technologynetworks.com
INTEGRA’s Automated Pipetting Solutions Improve Accuracy and Reproducibility for MicroRNA-Based Diagnostics
MiRXES, a biotechnology company based in Singapore, is relying on a range of INTEGRA pipetting systems to increase the speed and precision of its RT-qPCR workflows. Adam Chiow, Senior Research Officer at MiRXES, explained: “We are using a proprietary RT-qPCR technology platform – ID3EAL™ – to identify new microRNA biomarkers and develop diagnostic kits for the early identification of cancer and infectious diseases. We therefore routinely perform RT-qPCR on microRNAs extracted from patient samples, and use the INTEGRA VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette to effortlessly transfer samples between 96 and 384 well formats. The automatically adjustable channels of these pipettes fit our workflow perfectly.”
technologynetworks.com
QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx (CE-IVD, IVDR) System Enables Simplified and Smart Workflows
Discover a versatile, easy‑to‑use, and efficient real‑time PCR system. Powered by proven technology, the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx Real‑Time PCR System is a clinical molecular diagnostics platform that enables next‑level usability with a smart qPCR workflow, from setup to report. The...
technologynetworks.com
Pathogenic Fungus Shrinks Its Size To Infect the Brain
A fungus that is a common cause of fungal meningitis undergoes a remarkable transformation once it enters the body, allowing it to infect the brain, according to new research by scientists at University of Utah Health. Studies in mice show that as the fungal intruder travels through the body, it shrinks and acquires characteristics that help infection to spread, all in a matter of days.
technologynetworks.com
Embryonic Heart Conditions Emulated in Microfluidic System
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. The achievements are part of a move in regenerative medicine towards the use of "induced pluripotent stem cells" to treat...
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Target Discovered for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. “We discovered...
technologynetworks.com
Attacking Neural Networks Could Lead to a Better Understanding of AI
A team at Los Alamos National Laboratory has developed a novel approach for comparing neural networks that looks within the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers understand neural network behavior. Neural networks recognize patterns in datasets; they are used everywhere in society, in applications such as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems and self-driving cars.
technologynetworks.com
Enabling Technologies for Revealing Druggable Paths in RNA Biology
Following completion of the human genome project, it was revealed that only ~2% of our genome encodes for proteins, and the overwhelming majority is comprised of often highly conserved non-coding RNAs. Since that time, RNA has been shown to significantly impact nearly all of human biology from transcriptional regulation to splicing, translation, RNA function, and catalysis. Accordingly, we have witnessed an explosion in discoveries connecting these RNAs with human diseases, making the search for RNA biology-targeted therapeutics ever more pressing. This presentation will describe some of the new technologies that my group has developed for identifying small molecule inhibitors affecting non-coding RNA biology, as well as new biological discovery platforms for revealing novel druggable pathways in RNA biology.
Comments / 0