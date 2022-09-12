ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Georgia man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck, sheriff says

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A thief is in jail after a half-day hunt in northeastern Georgia.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they captured the suspect who stole a truck and trailer in Hoschton and later crashed off Interstate 85 near Sugar Hill on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

The suspect was arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies, K-9 teams and first responders.

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

