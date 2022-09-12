This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.

