Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Seen Ghostly Rings Around the Moon Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, What Do They Mean?
This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana coronavirus updates for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
'There’s nothing left': Indiana man describes losing wife, home to flash floods
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Seven days after life-changing floods claimed her life, mother of three and grandmother Linda Wood is missed. She and her widower Tony Wood were together for 38-years. They had been through a lot, but always kept promises. “I told her always, someday I’ll build you...
Creating Healthy Families panel focuses on substance use disorder in women
INDIANAPOLIS — I was asked to emcee a panel and moderate a panel Tuesday that was hosted by Volunteers of America about substance use disorder in women. It is prevalent here in the state of Indiana and it impacts our families. In fact, about 70% of women who go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
WTHR
New ban makes at home abortions illegal, but not always criminal
INDIANAPOLIS — Pro-abortion rights groups expect more pregnant people will turn to at-home medication abortions now that Indiana’s abortion ban is effect. The new law makes self-managed medication abortions illegal, but not always criminal. 13 Investigates reached out to more than 20 legal experts, prosecutors, doctors, anti-abortion groups...
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
MARION, Ind. — General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for “future vehicles," including electric vehicles. The automaker said it would install two new press lines, complete press and...
Assisted living community launches high-tech cleaning tools
INDIANAPOLIS — Senior care was one of the areas most impacted by COVID-19. Heading into what’s expected to be a bad flu season, Trilogy Health Services launched state-of-the-art cleaning equipment to keep its residents and staff safe and healthy. Trilogy Health Services has partnered with bio safety tech...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$950,000 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to help with affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced $950,000 in grants to four nonprofits as part of the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or a chronic chemical...
Many health care experts in Indiana unsure of answers to patients' abortion questions
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban is now in effect with very few exceptions to the law. The only procedures allowed are for women who were raped, victims of incest, whose lives are in danger or whose fetus has a fatal condition. Local health care providers are trying to navigate...
Indiana's new abortion law set to go into effect at midnight
INDIANAPOLIS — With most abortions in Indiana set to be illegal in a matter of hours, Katie Blair with the ACLU of Indiana appeared on Instagram Wednesday in a live question-and-answer session hosted by Congressman Andre Carson. “It will go into effect at midnight tonight," Blair said. "That’s a...
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
WTHR
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
districtadministration.com
Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers
Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
Comments / 0