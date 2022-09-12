Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space. "I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.
WKBW-TV
Book club in a bag
One of the great programs the Buffalo and Erie County Library offers is called Book club in a bag. The book kits are for home schooler's, teachers, parents, and book clubs throughout the community. They want to make sure that people have access to the materials they need and want....
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
WKBW-TV
Seven One Six Wood Design is carving out creativity in Buffalo's historic theatre district
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Right in the heart of the historic theatre district, across the street from Shea's, is a new home goods store that is bursting with Buffalo pride. Seven One Six Wood Design, a local wood working company that specializes in handcrafted home decor, opened a new retail space at 659 Main Street in early September.
WKBW-TV
24th Annual KIDZ 'N' KITES event is this Saturday
Mercedes Wilson is live at Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda to give us a preview of what to expect at the 24th Annual KIDZ 'N' KITES event is this Saturday. Joining her is Benjamin Bunker from the Niagara County Department of Social Services. For the first time the event...
WKBW-TV
Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here are all the details about Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention which is happening this Sunday!. Just a heads up, one of the graphics in our video does say the event is "Saturday", but it is this Sunday, September 18 from 9am to 1pm (class from 10:30 am-12:30 pm) at 500 Seneca Street in Buffalo, NY.
WKBW-TV
Cool weather will be short-lived in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Normal temperatures return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain by Sunday PM. FRIDAY:. Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s. SATURDAY:
WKBW-TV
Borderland Music and Arts Festival begins on Saturday in East Aurora
EAST AURORA, NY — Borderland Music and Arts Festival kicks off on Saturday, and organizers are preparing for the busiest year yet. This year's event offers visitors two days of food and drinks, arts and crafts and over 10 hours of live music Saturday and Sunday. Ticket holders can...
WKBW-TV
A new survey breaks down Buffalo Public School's student behavior post pandemic
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education held a work session Wednesday evening to discuss a Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Board members said the national survey was conducted by the CDC and the data collected will help target the social and emotional needs of students post pandemic.
WKBW-TV
Teaching students financial literacy
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — A new state audit by the New York State Comptroller shows most people do not know enough about financial literacy. And it found the state can do more to promote the resources that are available. But a number of schools are working hard to teach...
