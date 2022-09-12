ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space. "I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.
Book club in a bag

One of the great programs the Buffalo and Erie County Library offers is called Book club in a bag. The book kits are for home schooler's, teachers, parents, and book clubs throughout the community. They want to make sure that people have access to the materials they need and want....
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
24th Annual KIDZ 'N' KITES event is this Saturday

Mercedes Wilson is live at Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda to give us a preview of what to expect at the 24th Annual KIDZ 'N' KITES event is this Saturday. Joining her is Benjamin Bunker from the Niagara County Department of Social Services. For the first time the event...
Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here are all the details about Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention which is happening this Sunday!. Just a heads up, one of the graphics in our video does say the event is "Saturday", but it is this Sunday, September 18 from 9am to 1pm (class from 10:30 am-12:30 pm) at 500 Seneca Street in Buffalo, NY.
Cool weather will be short-lived in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Normal temperatures return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain by Sunday PM. FRIDAY:. Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s. SATURDAY:
Teaching students financial literacy

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — A new state audit by the New York State Comptroller shows most people do not know enough about financial literacy. And it found the state can do more to promote the resources that are available. But a number of schools are working hard to teach...
