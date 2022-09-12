Woman claims heads are in the bushes, gets arrested

Related
Corryton man charged with attempted first-degree murder
A Knoxville man is charged with attempted murder after police responded to a "domestic matter" according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Today's top headlines from 9/14 featuring: Search for traffic stop suspects, deadly helicopter crash details, details on the Queen funeral. Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. Updated: 19 hours ago. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
mymix1041.com
SCAM ALERT: McMinn Co. sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone calls demanding payment
In what’s becoming an all-too-common phone scam, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is warning people about a scam call seeking payment to avoid jail time. The caller claims to be the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Department and explains that by giving them your credit card information you can stay out of jail.
Woman arrested after report of armed burglary in Knoxville
A woman is facing multiple charges after a break in occurred on Natchez Avenue according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Knoxville man faces attempted murder charges after shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in Knox County for the attempted second degree murder of his father and one other person.
WDEF
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
WTVC
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
Alabama man who allegedly stole Tennessee ambulance, crashed into police car has died
An Alabama man arrested earlier this year after allegedly stealing an ambulance at Erlanger hospital and later crashing it into a patrol car has died. Timothy Burt, 66, of Fort Payne, was detained after Hamilton County deputies and Chattanooga police officers responded to a call about an ambulance being stolen by a hospital patient, according to an affidavit.
Monroe County Sheriff's Department takes it to the next level to get drugs off the streets
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is cracking down on illegal drugs as his number one priority. Step one— getting them off the street. To do that, he’s expanding a drug task force. "That's kind of my passion as sheriff. We can link most...
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
wvlt.tv
Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
WDEF
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike
Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
wvlt.tv
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are searching for a man and a woman after they ran away during a traffic stop, according to a statement released on Tuesday. THP officers said they tried to pull over a car that was committing a traffic violation near West Oldham...
newstalk987.com
Oak Ridge Police are Investigating the Theft of Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Equipment from a Boy Scout Troop
Oak Ridge Police are investigating after a group of Boy Scouts are left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment. Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
WATE
Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
