Monroe County, TN

Woman claims heads are in the bushes, gets arrested

By By Michael Thomason Correspondent
The Advocate & Democrat
 4 days ago

Claims of heads in bushes and drowning babies led a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy to suspect a woman might have been under the influence of drugs Sept. 3.

Deputy Chase Atkins said it was right at 9 p.m. when he went to Cedar Lane Road on a call of an unwanted person at a house on the road.

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

