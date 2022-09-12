Braves Loss Gives Mets 1.5-Game Lead in National League East Race

One week after tying for the National League East division-lead for the first time since Opening Day, the New York Mets gained some ground Sunday, taking a 1.5-game lead after the Atlanta Braves lost two of three to the Mariners in Seattle, and the Mets took two of three from the Marlins in Miami.

The Braves came back down four runs with two outs in the top of the ninth , only to blow a one-run lead in the bottom half, losing 8-7 on a Eugenio Suarez walk-off homer .

After dropping Friday night's game, the Mets outscored the Marlins 20-6 over Saturday and Sunday.

The Mets have regained their division-lead and will hope to build on it over the next week when they play seven games at home against the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets will be without starting pitcher Max Scherzer until Monday, September 19 at the earliest. The Mets placed Scherzer on the Injured List last week , retroactive to Monday, September 19. He is dealing with left oblique irritation.

The Braves will travel to San Francisco for a three-game series, beginning Monday, then host the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game series over the weekend.

The Braves and Mets have one series remaining this season. They will play three games in Atlanta, beginning Friday, September 30.

A division championship will prove to be the difference between a first-round bye from the Wild Card Series of the playoffs, and playing a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the new MLB playoff format .