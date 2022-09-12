why???? it's been to long and he won't fit in. Ziva will not return and Abby won't either Jethro is gone. so he's gonna be a clownto new people.
now need Ziva and Ellie back we all miss them they are very good actress and maybe Abby can pop in also
question does something tropical is that a possible hint to him going to NCIS Hawaii I hope not hopefully it is the OG NCIS but I guess regardless we love Tony DiNozzo and no matter what he does or which show he chooses
Related
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Reveals Jamie and Eddie’s Fate
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
Why everyone quit NCIS
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
RELATED PEOPLE
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Why is Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?
‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support
IN THIS ARTICLE
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is Who Diane Jenkins Is Colluding With
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
‘Chicago Fire’ Hints at Kidd and Severide’s Attackers in Season 11
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 8