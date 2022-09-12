Read full article on original website
Mead School Board fails to pass proposals on banning gender identity books, critical race theory
The Mead School Board voted on two proposals at their meeting Monday night. One had to do with banning critical race theory and the other had to do with banning books that mention “they/them” pronouns from elementary school libraries. The school board voted against both proposals, meaning curriculum...
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON – The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and...
Workforce Wednesday – One Stop Centers
WorkSource Spokane is a network of organizations and connection sites, each dedicated to supporting employment needs and career development. As leaders in the workforce development industry, WorkSource Spokane constantly transforms and enhances the way career services are delivered to job seekers and businesses to honor our commitment to empowering the community.
Spokane County kids 5 and under now eligible for Dolly Parton’s free book program
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dolly Parton is coming to Spokane County! Well, her “Imagine Library” program is. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered, from newborn to 5 years old, to get a free book each month. Parton was inspired to start Imagine Library because her own...
Supported Employment Job Fair connects job seekers with disabilities to local employers
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is hosting a job fair to connect job seekers with disabilities to employers. The Supported Employment Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Spokane City Hall, 808 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. If you are a job seeker with a disability and would like to participate, register now!
Former United States Attorney William Hylop dies
SPOKANE, Wash. – After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11. Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.
Who is Workforce Spokane
Workforce Wednesday is a series in partnership with the Spokane Workforce Council (SWC), to keep our community informed and connected to the services, resources, and support available at the WorkSource Spokane Campus and WorkSource Connection Sites. The first segment highlights the work and progress the SWC is making to elevate...
Kootenai County Commissioner Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They say Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
ISAAC Foundation moves into new building, continues support for families touched by autism
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local foundation whose focus is providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane. Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they’ve moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation says this new space will open up more doors and space for families.
Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
As fentanyl deaths rise, communities seek solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. – “We know what to do. We have the tools. It’s really about sharing that information with the public,” Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, with the University of Washington said. There were 120 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Spokane County last year. That’s up from...
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. Last Updated : Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
Crews responding to water rescue near Argonne and Maringo
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Crews are on scene of a water rescue in Millwood near Argonne Road and Maringo Drive. Officials with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ on scene that divers have recovered a body from the water. Traffic is backed up right now if you’re trying to...
Better Together Animal Alliance to waive adoption fees for nationwide adoption event
PONDERAY, Idaho – Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) will waive adoption fees for adult animals Sept. 16-25 in an effort to encourage people to adopt their next pet. The adoption event will be possible thanks to a partnership between BTAA and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a leading animal welfare organization.
SPD confirms fatal stabbing near Division and 1st Avenue
SPOKANE – According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) there was a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex downtown late Tuesday evening near Division and 1st Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, an adult woman died. Right now, police have not released the name of the victim. SPD said preliminary information...
Roads closed, 3 taken the hospital after crash in Elk
ELK, Wash. – Two people are in critical condition, and another is being treated for injuries after a crash at the intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk, according to Spokane County Fire District 4. The intersection remains closed. Updated: Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The intersection of...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – On July 11 of this year, Coeur d’Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home. Investigators determined he’d been deceased for several days before it...
