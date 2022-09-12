SPOKANE, Wash. – A local foundation whose focus is providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane. Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they’ve moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation says this new space will open up more doors and space for families.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO