ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Workforce Wednesday – One Stop Centers

WorkSource Spokane is a network of organizations and connection sites, each dedicated to supporting employment needs and career development. As leaders in the workforce development industry, WorkSource Spokane constantly transforms and enhances the way career services are delivered to job seekers and businesses to honor our commitment to empowering the community.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mead, WA
Education
City
Spokane, WA
City
Mead, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
FOX 28 Spokane

Former United States Attorney William Hylop dies

SPOKANE, Wash. – After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11. Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Who is Workforce Spokane

Workforce Wednesday is a series in partnership with the Spokane Workforce Council (SWC), to keep our community informed and connected to the services, resources, and support available at the WorkSource Spokane Campus and WorkSource Connection Sites. The first segment highlights the work and progress the SWC is making to elevate...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Race Theory#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Racial Issues#Mead School Board#Naacp Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane

ISAAC Foundation moves into new building, continues support for families touched by autism

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local foundation whose focus is providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane. Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they’ve moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation says this new space will open up more doors and space for families.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

As fentanyl deaths rise, communities seek solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. – “We know what to do. We have the tools. It’s really about sharing that information with the public,” Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, with the University of Washington said. There were 120 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Spokane County last year. That’s up from...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews responding to water rescue near Argonne and Maringo

MILLWOOD, Wash. – Crews are on scene of a water rescue in Millwood near Argonne Road and Maringo Drive. Officials with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ on scene that divers have recovered a body from the water. Traffic is backed up right now if you’re trying to...
MILLWOOD, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD confirms fatal stabbing near Division and 1st Avenue

SPOKANE – According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) there was a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex downtown late Tuesday evening near Division and 1st Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, an adult woman died. Right now, police have not released the name of the victim. SPD said preliminary information...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Roads closed, 3 taken the hospital after crash in Elk

ELK, Wash. – Two people are in critical condition, and another is being treated for injuries after a crash at the intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk, according to Spokane County Fire District 4. The intersection remains closed. Updated: Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The intersection of...
ELK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy