Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pump isn't going away
WASHINGTON — As the White House publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, officials worry prices could rise again as they keep looking for ways to get more oil on the market. The White House used a drop in the average price of gas to below $4 last...
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Bank of America expects oil prices to top $100 per barrel by the end of 2022 as demand from Asia begins to pick up again.
Prices Soaring Everywhere: From Beans In Brazil To Pork In China
Consumers and businesses around the world are facing steeper prices for everything from Mexico's beloved tortillas to the aluminium cans used by beer companies. Inflation jumped after countries emerged from Covid lockdowns and it has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the IMF expecting consumer prices to rise by 8.3 percent globally this year.
Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.
Analysis-Lower Oil Prices Defy Robust Forecasts for Global Demand
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices have tumbled by around a quarter in the past three months, largely due to fears of a prolonged slump in global energy demand. But no major forecaster is actually predicting one. Two of the most closely followed predictors of global oil demand, the Organization of...
Janet Yellen Wants You To Brace For Higher Gas Prices This Winter, Pointing To Major Risk Factor
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday Americans could witness a rise in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly trims Russian oil purchases, reported CNN. Yellen’s statement comes at a time oil prices have cooled significantly from early June highs. Natural gas prices have also...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks choppy as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. Government-fueled inflation hurting retirement nest eggs. Rail strike threat not over until workers approve tentative deal. Grocer Wegmans abandons self-checkout app over losses. Shoppers will no longer be able to use Wegmans Food Markets popular self-checkout app. The grocery chain has discontinued...
World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates
The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices. But in a new paper, World Bank economists warned that the actions may not be enough to bring high prices under control, leading to a need for more interest rate hikes, which in turn will put the brakes on growth.
Americans should brace for higher natural gas prices, Chevron CEO says
Prices at the pump have fallen along with the cost of a barrel of crude oil. But the CEO of Chevron, one of the world's largest energy companies, thinks consumers in the United States should be prepared for a shock when they get home heating bills this winter.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says a European recession is a ‘done deal’ but the U.S. might not be far behind
There's a difference between recession chances in the U.S. and foreign markets, Mohamed El-Erian says. It remains to be seen whether a recession is going to hit the U.S., but an economic downturn may already be set in stone in other parts of the world. Many economists have predicted that...
US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report; FedEx Shares Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 index dipped more than 200 points in the previous session following the release of several economic reports. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report for September is scheduled for release at...
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said.Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cease hiking interest rates in the spring...
Dollar firm as Fed headlines big week for central banks
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm near two-decade highs against other major currencies on Monday, biding its time ahead of a slew of central bank meetings that include one by the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to deliver another hefty rate hike.
