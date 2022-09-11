ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
