Record-setting September rain may be on the way. Here’s how much SLO County could get
Along with the unusual rainfall, temperatures are also expected to be cooler than normal for this time of year.
Crash along Hwy 154 slows traffic in Santa Ynez
A vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 154 in Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Property owners in this SLO County town can’t build homes due to lack of water, judge rules
“There are legitimate public concerns” about the community’s ability to provide sufficient water for new and current users, the federal judge wrote in her ruling.
Officials identify woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was walking across the highway in Nipomo Saturday evening.
First Hobby Lobby in SLO County opened over weekend. Here are the details
Hobby Lobby has opened in San Luis Obispo. The craft store — part of a national chain of stores selling a range of crafting, sewing and home decor goods — opened its first San Luis Obispo County store on Friday, according to a company news release. The 45,000-square-foot...
4 college students lose home in SLO residential fire
The outside of the home caught fire before flames spread to the attic and interior, the SLO City Fire Department said.
19-year-old killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang
One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.
‘Mind-blowing’ photos and video show orcas swimming off Pismo Beach coast
An Avila Beach photographer captured two pods of killer whales on camera.
Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo
A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday. The post Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
My review of Giuseppe’s Italian restaurant at Pismo Beach.
Patti and I have been going to Pismo Beach quite often this year, compliments of a friend who has a home there and has been sharing it with us. It beats staying in a hotel or motel and constantly eating out.
Santa Maria High School takes precautionary safety measures following threat
Santa Maria High School took precautionary safety measures on Monday after an office staff member received a phone call that included threatening language.
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Driver detained after hit and run that ran truck off road
One person was taken to the hospital in a hit and run crash along Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.
Atascadero police chief let go after being placed on leave
Atascadero city leaders announced Wednesday that Police Chief, Robert (Bob) Masterson has been released from his employment agreement.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
