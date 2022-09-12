ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muS6J_0hrQQTJ600

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction.

On IMDb, the plot is summarized as:

“The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown County, Indiana attract artists and seasonal tourists, but behind the scenes the community grapples with the most widespread public health issue of our time. Nearly every family, classroom, and workplace in Brown County feels the devastating ripple effects of heroin, meth, and opioid addiction. From the second-by-second panic of overdose to the slower deaths of despair, the ramifications of addiction run deep in America. One small, tight-knit community delivers piercing insight and critical perspective to an issue that impacts the nation.”

Organizers say there will be a hor d’oeuvres before the film. Following the screening, a panel discussion with documentary producer Lisa Hall is scheduled. The event is being held at the Victory Theatre on September 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Former Owensboro drug dealer donates his book to every jail in the U.S.

According to the film’s website, future showings will also be held in Shelbyville and Valparaiso, Indiana. Click here for more information about Evansville’s showing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
103GBF

Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69

A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

EPD detective honored for stopping Casey White manhunt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them. Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 15-18

Sept. 16-17 Vanderburgh Humane Society, 400 Millner Industrial Drive. The Vanderburgh Humane Society battles pet overpopulation through spaying and neutering, pet adoption, and humane education. This event offers pet adoptions at the discounted rate of $20 for all first responders: police officers, firefighters, EMTs, military, and dispatch personnel. Adoption hours have been extended on Sept. 16 until 8 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Georgia girl last seen in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find a missing teenage girl from Georgia. Police say 16-year-old Kareena Singh went missing in Owensboro on Tuesday. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes. Kareena also weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’3″ tall. Police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Drug Addiction#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Owensboro#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

‘Rainbow Mass’ draws thousands of Catholics to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-running Catholic Mass returns for the first time to Owensboro in two years following the pandemic. Wednesday’s “Rainbow Mass” brought together seventeen Catholic schools from across Western Kentucky to the Owensboro Sportscenter. We’re told the Rainbow Mass began in the 1980’s. The Mass gets its name from the different school […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire

Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Aaron Lewis of Staind to make return to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Staind’s Aaron Lewis rocked out the Victory Theatre in Evansville. In November, he’ll be playing again at the historic theatre, this time for his Frayed at Both Ends Tour. Organizers say the performance will be an acoustic set. Lewis’ previous acoustic tours included original songs as well as several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy