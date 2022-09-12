ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Can’t play this way’: Angry Bob Melvin puts Padres on notice as NL Wild Card lead slips

The San Diego Padres lost again last night. This time around, it was a shutout loss to the Diamondbacks, in which their starting pitcher made his career debut and went seven scoreless innings. This was the Padres fourth loss in five games, knocking them back to the third Wild Card spot, only a game and a half over the Brewers. Manager Bob Melvin was not happy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Billy Eppler’s bizarre trade deadline, World Series take will leave Mets fans scratching their heads

The New York Mets took a conservative approach at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Instead of hunting for more high-profile names to help the roster, general manager Billy Eppler and the front office decided to make smaller adjustments by bringing in role players, none of which have wowed. Although Daniel Vogelbach immediately became a fan […] The post Billy Eppler’s bizarre trade deadline, World Series take will leave Mets fans scratching their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. New York is in first place in the AL East with an 87-56 record, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Braves will be even better in 2023

The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
