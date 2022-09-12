Read full article on original website
Is Dansby Swanson a cornerstone of the Braves organization?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about is Dansby Swanson’s return next year critical to the Braves long term success?
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen
The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors
The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar has been recovering from shoulder surgery
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700
On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw’s immediate message to Dodgers teammates after clinching NL West title
You may have heard this one before, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again kings of the National League West division. The Dodgers officially clinched the crown Tuesday night with a 4-0 road win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Clayton Kershaw pitching a gem. After the game, Clayton Kershaw...
‘Can’t play this way’: Angry Bob Melvin puts Padres on notice as NL Wild Card lead slips
The San Diego Padres lost again last night. This time around, it was a shutout loss to the Diamondbacks, in which their starting pitcher made his career debut and went seven scoreless innings. This was the Padres fourth loss in five games, knocking them back to the third Wild Card spot, only a game and a half over the Brewers. Manager Bob Melvin was not happy.
Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury
Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
Billy Eppler’s bizarre trade deadline, World Series take will leave Mets fans scratching their heads
The New York Mets took a conservative approach at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Instead of hunting for more high-profile names to help the roster, general manager Billy Eppler and the front office decided to make smaller adjustments by bringing in role players, none of which have wowed. Although Daniel Vogelbach immediately became a fan […] The post Billy Eppler’s bizarre trade deadline, World Series take will leave Mets fans scratching their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022
The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. New York is in first place in the AL East with an 87-56 record, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration
The team in Arizona might need to take a cue from Craig Kimbr-Elsa and "Let it Go."
