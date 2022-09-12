Read full article on original website
Trayce Thompson sitting for Dodgers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Trayce Thompson as a starter for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Chris Taylor rejoins the lineup at second base and bats eighth. Mookie Betts will move from second base to right field. Thompson...
Adam Engel not in White Sox' Tuesday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Adam Engel in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Engel will take the night off as Luis Robert (hand) rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. Our models project Engel for 37 more plate appearances this season, with...
Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will take the night off Tuesday while Luis Urias starts at second base and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models have Wong making 68 more plate appearances this...
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Ian Happ idle for Cubs against Mets
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Happ will head to the bench after making four straight starts. Nelson Velazquez, who missed the past five contests with an illness, will replace Happ in left field and hit eighth.
Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Elias Diaz sitting Wednesday for Rockies
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Brian Serven will catch for Kyle Freeland and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Diaz has been held out of the lineup.
