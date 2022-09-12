ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Georgia man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck, sheriff says

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpFOw_0hrQLlUt00

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A thief is in jail after a half-day hunt in northeastern Georgia.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they captured the suspect who stole a truck and trailer in Hoschton and later crashed off Interstate 85 near Sugar Hill on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

The suspect was arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies, K-9 teams and first responders.

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
State
Georgia State
Hoschton, GA
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Sugar Hill, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Wsb Tv#K 9#Jcso#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
120K+
Followers
127K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy