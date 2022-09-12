ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: ‘Waves will be rocking tonight’

By Brennan Prill
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5hzB_0hrQLkcA00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A slow-moving system bringing heavy rain to parts of West Michigan Sunday evening will create dangerous waves along the lakeshore.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, a low pressure system that is swirling over the lake will “ temporarily strengthen its winds to 40 plus mph over parts of the lake .”

“Winds and waves will be rocking tonight in southern Lake Michigan,” NWS said. “Stay off piers!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcgHC_0hrQLkcA00
Storm Track Live Radar/Alerts

Overnight waves could reach 6 to 10 feet, posing a risk to piers, small craft and swimmers.

A beach hazards statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Muskegon, Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

