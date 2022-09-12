NWS: ‘Waves will be rocking tonight’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A slow-moving system bringing heavy rain to parts of West Michigan Sunday evening will create dangerous waves along the lakeshore.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, a low pressure system that is swirling over the lake will “ temporarily strengthen its winds to 40 plus mph over parts of the lake .”

“Winds and waves will be rocking tonight in southern Lake Michigan,” NWS said. “Stay off piers!”

Overnight waves could reach 6 to 10 feet, posing a risk to piers, small craft and swimmers.

A beach hazards statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Muskegon, Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Monday morning.

