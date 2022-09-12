Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to #BringHomeHappiness .

Adult dogs and kittens will be $25. Adult cats will be pick your price.

The KHS is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees.

To see all adoptable dogs at the KHS, click here .

To see all adoptable cats at the KHS, click here .

To see all adoptable small animals at the KHS, click here .

If you are unable to adopt an animal, you can help the KHS in other ways:

Donate. The KHS is a nonprofit that relies solely on donations to keep its doors open and offer services to the community of Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Foster. Fostering at the KHS is free, and they provide the supplies you need. To sign up to foster, click here .

Spread the word. Share posts on social media to bring awareness that pets are needing to be adopted.

Volunteer . You can volunteer at the KHS. They accept help with walking dogs, cuddling cats, doing laundry and dishes, cleaning kennels and assisting with spay/neuter surgeries in their clinic. To sign up to volunteer, click here .

Waiting to surrender your pet. The KHS accepts owned pets by appointment, and they state that they have no available appointments or open kennels left. They ask that if you need to rehome your pet immediately, to please check with family and friends, or try posting your pet online .

