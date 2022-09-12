Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Patriot Rail completes acquisition of five Hoosier railroads
Several short-line railroads in Indiana are under new ownership. Florida-based Patriot Rail Co. LLC has completed the acquisition of Pioneer Lines Inc. from BRX Transportation Holdings in Denver. Terms of the deal, which was first announced in May 2019, were not disclosed. Patriot Rail says the acquisition increases the company’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Achieve a high-impact difference in our communities
It’s no secret – Hoosier societal issues and needs are complex and far-ranging. Outside of the political realm, how can one person make a high-impact difference in resolving issues and improving overall quality of life?. From environmental issues to access to healthcare and education to dealing with crime...
Inside Indiana Business
Northwest Indiana projects approved for READI funding
The Northwest Indiana Forum announced Tuesday that three projects have been approved for a total of $2.1 million in funding from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The organization says the projects are among 34 earmarked for the region’s $50 million share of the $500 million grant program.
Inside Indiana Business
A look at substance use disorders in Indiana
Substance use and substance use disorder (SUD) have been a growing public health concern over the past decade, both nationally and in Indiana. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics indicates there were an estimated 100,306 overdose fatalities in the U.S. during a 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period in 2020.
Inside Indiana Business
Vote on Ultium Cells incentive package delayed
A final vote on an incentive package for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle has been pushed back two weeks. The St. Joseph County Council on Tuesday heard an update on the project from local officials and Ultium Cells LLC on its plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area.
