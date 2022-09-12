ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND



kxnet.com

Now is your chance to give back to local food banks

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to inflation and the rising cost of groceries, food pantries are in need of donations more than ever. To help this deficit the Minot Area Community Foundation is holding its 5th annual food donation challenge to benefit local food pantries. Last year, eight participating...
