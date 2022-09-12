A 28-year-old Leeds man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of a 2-year-old boy in his care. Jason Daniel Sparks was initially charged with felony murder in the shaking death of toddler Tyler Michael Haws. Sparks and his wife were the boy’s aunt and uncle and became his guardians after the biological mother in Mississippi was unable to care for him.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO