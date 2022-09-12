ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

icecpt
4d ago

until this country starts putting the needle in these folks arms AND sing them lullabies it won't stop 🛑 and I'm talking about all murders once a jury finds them guilty a jury made up all walks nothing stacked then in 90 days for appeals after that lights out

caroline barbee
3d ago

really ? does it matter what color the shooter was? the poor guy was murdered on his birthday by someone who had no concern for human life

Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash

An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a homicide at Wells Fargo Bank on West Valley Avenue. According to HPD, around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to report of shots fired and a person down at the “stand alone ATM” on the property. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a male lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
HOMEWOOD, AL
