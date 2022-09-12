Brian Daboll explains why Giants went for 2-point conversion late against Titans: 'If it didn't work, I can live with it'

If you enjoyed the first week of the NFL season, then you're sure to enjoy Week 2, especially if you're an avid NFL DFS player. There are plenty of Week 1 overreactions (and underreactions) that fantasy owners can take advantage in both year-long leagues and daily fantasy football contests. One of the best ways to do this on DraftKings and FanDuel is to take advantage of prime stacking opportunities.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO