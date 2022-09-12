ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting

By Ian Auzenne
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on the Westbank.

According to NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney, that shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Looney says when officers arrived, they found a man lying in a grassy area. According to Looney, that man had been shot multiple times.

An EMS crew transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

This homicide is the latest in a string of killings in the city that have come amid rising crime rates in the city and a decline in the number of officers working in the NOPD.

Friday morning shooting in Venetian Isles

Cops say a man was shot shortly before 7:00am in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. that occurred around 6:50 a.m.,” Public Information Officer Breanna Bringier said in an email.
Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where

After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
Two people found shot to death in Treme

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the Treme area Tuesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Dumaine Street shortly after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, as neighbors called in a wellness check on the victims. Police then found both victims, a...
Man killed during Holy Cross attack ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead earlier this month during an altercation in Holy Cross was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Dwayne Sylvester. New Orleans Police Department officers were called to the 800 blcok of Tricou Street just before noon Sept. 4. There, a woman and her son told officers they were cleaning a yard when Sylvester suddenly approached the woman and hit her in the face. The woman ran into the house, allegedly followed by Sylvester, police said.
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
In Terrytown Facebook Marketplace murder, defendant pleads not guilty

A Mississippi man accused of killing a woman during a Terrytown robbery he set up through the online Facebook Marketplace has been indicted with first-degree murder. Daniel Tenner, 21, of Jackson, was also charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
