NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on the Westbank.

According to NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney, that shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Looney says when officers arrived, they found a man lying in a grassy area. According to Looney, that man had been shot multiple times.

An EMS crew transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

This homicide is the latest in a string of killings in the city that have come amid rising crime rates in the city and a decline in the number of officers working in the NOPD.