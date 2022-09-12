Read full article on original website
GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts
Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans
Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
Ram Wants A Small Truck To Fight The Ford Maverick In America
With the evergreen Ram 1500 and explosive Ram 1500 TRX, the US carmaker traditionally does battle with rivals such as Ford and Chevrolet in the full-size truck market. But as the competition starts venturing into the mid to small-size truck world, Ram is looking to benefit by making the same move. There have been whispers in the past of a midsize Ram truck, and we know that an EV version of the 1500 is coming soon. In a recent interview with Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr., Autoblog discovered a few interesting facts about Ram's plans, including details on some tasty new reveals.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8
The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a “car guy” with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. He toured a mix of American-manufactured hybrid, electric and combustion vehicles from Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on a closed-off convention center floor, and greeted union workers, CEOs and local leaders. “You all know I’m a car guy,” Biden told a roaring crowd of autoworkers, adding that cars “just give me a sense of optimism — although I like the speed too.” While Biden has been taking credit for the recent boom in electric vehicle battery and assembly plant announcements, most were in the works long before the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on Aug. 16. Biden’s 2021 infrastructure legislation could have something to do with it — it provides $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
We Have Bad News About The Ram 1500 Diesel
After Ford stopped offering the Power Stroke engine in the F-150, General Motors and Ram were the last two automakers to offer full-size trucks with a diesel powertrain. While Chevy has doubled down on the Silverado's diesel engine, Ram is taking the opposite approach by discontinuing its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The 2023 Ram 1500 will no longer offer the diesel engine option after January 2023, but that still gives customers some time to order it.
TEASED: Legendary Hot Hatch Coming With Massive Rear Wing And Electric Power
50 years ago, Renault introduced a car that would change the landscape of French motoring. Known as the Le Car to you and me, the humble 5 instantly became an icon in France. Thanks to a low price tag and its fuel efficiency, it became the nation's most popular car. Between 1972 and 1986, a staggering 5.5 million examples were produced.
The Ferrari Purosangue's Unique Suspension Is Lightyears Ahead
Yesterday, Ferrari took the wraps off the Purosangue, a car, it says, you should not call an SUV. Instead, it must be known as a Ferrari Utility Vehicle. However you choose to describe it, the Purosangue is spectacular. It comes with a singing V12 engine, electronically opening rear-hinged rear doors, and an innovative take on suspension that negates the need for anti-roll bars.
Ford Dealer In Mexico Debuts New Showroom Concept
Ford has been reinventing its dealership experience across the globe in recent years, unveiling a new “Ford Signature” dealership in Rio de Janeiro back in 2020, as well as launching a fully online car buying platform in Mexico last year. With Ford Mexico set to become a global technology and business hub for the automaker in the coming years, it makes sense that at least one Ford dealer in that country would continue to receive some enhancements – in spite of a solid performance there in some recent studies. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, as a new Signature Ford dealer showroom has opened in Carretera Poza Rica Cazones.
Defective Fuel Pump Settlement Will Cost Toyota $180 Million
Toyota is on the verge of settling a class-action lawsuit for the infamous low-pressure fuel pump recall. The recall affected 3.36 million Lexus and Toyota models made from 2013 to 2020, including the entry-level Corolla and high-end Lexus LS 460. The recall was issued once Toyota discovered that the fuel...
You Can Pay Chevrolet To Let You Build Your Corvette Z06's Engine
Chevrolet recently announced that it's bringing back the ultimate automotive DIY project. Chevy Corvette Z06 customers will once again have the opportunity to build their car's engine, bringing back the popular scheme from the last-gen Z06. As before, this option is limited to the Z06 model and its tremendous 5.5-liter flat-plane V8 engine.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
