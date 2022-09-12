ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Business Buzz: One Acadiana moving to new office in Downtown Lafayette

By William Taylor Potter and Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2au1lM_0hrQBHQT00

Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

One Acadiana, the chamber of commerce for Lafayette Parish and a regional economic development agency for Acadiana, is moving from its St. Mary Boulevard location to Jefferson Street after outgrowing its current facility.

“For the past seven years one of One Acadiana’s areas of focus has been urban revitalization and catalyzing investment in the core of our region,” President and CEO Troy Wayman said in a statement. “With the guidance of two of our investors, we will be completing due diligence on the facility and assessing our next steps to renovate a space where we can continue our important work to make a regional impact through business-led programming, advocacy, and economic development in Acadiana.

“We look forward to celebrating our new ‘home’ downtown with our investors, members, and partners across the region.”

One Acadiana:What did Acadiana's business community get out of the legislative session?

The building was owned by Home Bank and has been vacant for about six years.

The move will offer the “best front door to life in Acadiana” as One Acadiana welcomes businesses to the region, said Anita Begnaud, the CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

“Want to attract businesses to Lafayette and attract talent and retain talent as students graduate. Downtown is a center point to being successful to doing that,” she said. “(The move) is a statement of the importance of the core of our city and our parish and to the future of our region.”

Lafayette marketing agency supporting Special Olympics Louisiana, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and other nonprofits

BBR Creative, a Lafayette-based marketing firm, announced the nonprofits that it would be supporting during the 2022 CreateAthon — a 24-hour philanthropic event that provides marketing services to nonprofits.

During the event, BBR staff will provide social media strategies and content development, email marketing, event branding, planning and promotion, marketing and advertising campaign development, and a marketing blueprint for the nonprofits.

“We are so pleased to be in a position to offer tailored marketing services to the amazing non-profits working tirelessly to support Louisianians every day,” said Emily Burke, the vice president of account services for BBR Creative. “It’s certainly one of our favorite campaigns."

The 2022 event will be September 22 and 23. The nonprofits that were selected were the Special Olympics Louisiana headquartered in Covington, Girls on the Run South Louisiana headquartered in Baton Rouge, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra based in Lafayette, Foster the Love Louisiana headquartered in Lafayette, and the Northshore Food Bank based in New Orleans.

Holly & Smith Architects opens office in Downtown Lafayette

Holly & Smith Architects, a professional architecture company with locations in Hammond and New Orleans, opened a new office in Downtown Lafayette.

The firm held an open house Saturday.

The founders of H/S both studied architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette around 40 years ago, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited said in a press release. The award-winning regional firm was founded in 1980.

“We are delighted to be coming back to our university home,” said Michael F. Holly, the principal architect and co-founder of H/S. “Jeffrey Smith, AIA, and I are graduates of UL Lafayette. The Fournet family, of which I am a part, has deep roots in this community, and it is with great humbleness that I can say that we are returning to our roots.”

Contact reporter William Taylor Potter with tips or questions at wpotter@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter at @wmtaylorpotter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
999ktdy.com

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Marketing Agency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Bank
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy