School records and hat tricks: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

Kylie Atchison, Lexington: Atchison recorded 58 assists, six kills and four aces in wins over Bolivar and Chester County.

Jamiya Carter, Peabody: Carter recorded 37 assists, 19 digs, two kills and an ace against Gibson County.

Addie Hurt, Dyersburg: Hurt led the Lady Trojans to a pair of wins scoring three goals and assisting on two others.

Bailey Leake, Dyer County: Leake recorded 34 assists, 23 digs, 13 kills and four aces in wins over Milan and South Gibson.

Olivia, Lee, TCA: Lee scored five goals and set a new school career scoring record with 118 goals in a 7-0 win over Jackson Christian.

Brenley Little, Greenfield: Little finished first at the Milan Invitational with a time of 21:07.39.

Mary Ellen Montgomery, Milan: Montgomery finished the week with 21 digs, 20 kills and two aces in matches against Crockett County and Dyer County.

Mary Kinsley Nye, Madison: Nye scored two goals in a 10-1 win over Peabody and two goals in a 6-0 win over Huntingdon.

Ava Odle, South Gibson: Odle made 14 saves and only allowed one goal in two games against Chester County and Dyersburg.

Betha Pucek, USJ: Pucek scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-2 win over Collierville.

