Jackson, TN

School records and hat tricks: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Kylie Atchison, Lexington: Atchison recorded 58 assists, six kills and four aces in wins over Bolivar and Chester County.

Jamiya Carter, Peabody: Carter recorded 37 assists, 19 digs, two kills and an ace against Gibson County.

Addie Hurt, Dyersburg: Hurt led the Lady Trojans to a pair of wins scoring three goals and assisting on two others.

Bailey Leake, Dyer County: Leake recorded 34 assists, 23 digs, 13 kills and four aces in wins over Milan and South Gibson.

Olivia, Lee, TCA: Lee scored five goals and set a new school career scoring record with 118 goals in a 7-0 win over Jackson Christian.

Brenley Little, Greenfield: Little finished first at the Milan Invitational with a time of 21:07.39.

Mary Ellen Montgomery, Milan: Montgomery finished the week with 21 digs, 20 kills and two aces in matches against Crockett County and Dyer County.

Mary Kinsley Nye, Madison: Nye scored two goals in a 10-1 win over Peabody and two goals in a 6-0 win over Huntingdon.

Ava Odle, South Gibson: Odle made 14 saves and only allowed one goal in two games against Chester County and Dyersburg.

Betha Pucek, USJ: Pucek scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-2 win over Collierville.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

