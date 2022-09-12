Five touchdown nights and passing standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Jacob Arnold, Union City: Had 195 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 56-19 win over TCA.

Kam Boyd, Jackson Christian: Had 11 carries for 166 yards with three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over ECS.

Noah Clayton, Scotts Hill: Had 141 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 26-6 win over Gleason.

Will Dobson, Camden: Was 13-of-20 for 163 yards passing with a school-record five touchdowns against McEwen.

Sam Driggers, Peabody: Was 19-of-24 for 235 yards passing with three touchdowns in a 44-13 win over South Side. He also had 60 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Was 2-for-3 passing for 38 yards with a touchdown while also rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Riverside.

Kevin Finch, USJ: Had 139 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Hardin County.

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie: Ran for 177 yards and five touchdowns on 20 attempts in a 49-14 win over Obion County.

Cordero Walker, Haywood: Was 8-of-13 for 121 yards, a touchdown and also ran for 100 yards and two more touchdowns against Lexington.

Judiaz Williamson, Chester County: Ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries against Adamsville.

