Five touchdown nights and passing standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Jacob Arnold, Union City: Had 195 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 56-19 win over TCA.

Kam Boyd, Jackson Christian: Had 11 carries for 166 yards with three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over ECS.

Noah Clayton, Scotts Hill: Had 141 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 26-6 win over Gleason.

Will Dobson, Camden: Was 13-of-20 for 163 yards passing with a school-record five touchdowns against McEwen.

Sam Driggers, Peabody: Was 19-of-24 for 235 yards passing with three touchdowns in a 44-13 win over South Side. He also had 60 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Was 2-for-3 passing for 38 yards with a touchdown while also rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Riverside.

Kevin Finch, USJ: Had 139 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Hardin County.

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie: Ran for 177 yards and five touchdowns on 20 attempts in a 49-14 win over Obion County.

Cordero Walker, Haywood: Was 8-of-13 for 121 yards, a touchdown and also ran for 100 yards and two more touchdowns against Lexington.

Judiaz Williamson, Chester County: Ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries against Adamsville.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
