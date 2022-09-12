ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidney dialysis center coming to fast-growing area west of Silverdale

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
SILVERDALE — A new center to treat kidney dialysis patients will be built on what is now forested land off Dickey Road in 2023, having secured the go-ahead from the county's hearing examiner in August.

Puget Sound Kidney Centers will build a one-story, 7,663-foot kidney dialysis clinic on the east side of the road, just north of its intersection with NW Newberry Hill Road.

"There's a tremendous need for these kinds of services," said Harold Kelly, Puget Sound Kidney Centers' president and CEO.

The dialysis clinic, to be built at a cost of $5 million, will have nine dialysis stations, with room for training areas so that another 54 patients treated there can learn to dialyze at home, Kelly said.

Construction is slated for 2023, with an opening date in the first quarter of 2024, Kelly added.

The center is the latest in a flurry of permitting activity for the area west of Silverdale. More than 1,500 single-family homes are in development on Anderson, Newberry and Eldorado hills, including a 761-unit plat on the former site of the Dickey Pit.

County hearing examiner Andrew M. Reeves approved Aug. 18 the kidney center's conditional use permit application.

Users of the new center would turn in and out from Dickey Road, and the complex would include a covered area where patients could be picked up and dropped off. A new parking lot would be able to host 36 cars under the plan. Landscaping would include a 6-foot fence on the north of the property to "provide a visual buffer for adjacent single-family residential development to the north."

The organization already operates 11 centers around Puget Sound, including locations in East Bremerton, Poulsbo and Port Orchard.

Kelly said that once the Silverdale clinic is up and running, the Poulsbo and East Bremerton locations will be remodeled.

