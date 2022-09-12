Read full article on original website
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols take ...
‘Way ahead of her time’: Western to name basketball court after Hall of Fame coach Breezy Bishop
Western girls basketball coach Tasha Townsend is grateful when former coach Breezy Bishop stops by the school to share her words of wisdom to the current Doves. Bishop, who turned 87 on Sept. 7, brings with her an impressive resume. In 24 years coaching at Western, covering parts of three decades starting in the 1970′s, Bishop went 411-39 with 15 Baltimore City titles and two state ...
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?
The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape. Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game...
