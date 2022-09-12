ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club buys benches for Scarboro Park

 4 days ago

There are five new benches at the recently renovated Scarboro Community Center playground, thanks to the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge.

The new benches were installed with funding help from a Rotary International District 6780 grant, according to a news release.

“Thank you to the city of Oak Ridge for helping us coordinate this project. We hope they (the benches) will be enjoyed for many years to come,” Oak Ridge Rotary Club President Robert Scott Smith stated in the release.

The donation was in honor of 75 years of community service.

“The Scarboro playground, which has been a staple in the community for decades, just recently underwent some major upgrades,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson. “These new benches are the ‘icing on the cake.’”

Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said he is looking forward to seeing people use the new benches at Scarboro, one of the city’s oldest parks.

The Oak Ridge Rotary Club is working to make the city a better place to live through several community projects including the Scarboro Community Garden, support of Emory Valley Center, benches on the waterfront, and more.

Scarboro Park is located at 148 Carver Ave. It has a community center, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and softball field.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

