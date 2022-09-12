ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about how neutrons help scientists make discoveries on Tuesday

By Carolyn Krause
"No Charge, Tremendous Value: How Neutrons Probe Hidden Behaviors of Matter” is the topic of an online lecture to be presented on at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. The speaker of this Friends of Oak Ridge National Laboratory talk will be Hans Christen, director of the Neutron Scattering Division at ORNL.

To view the virtual noon lecture, click on the talk title on the homepage of the www.fornl.org website and then click on the Zoom link near the top of the page describing the lecture. Christen provided the following summary of his talk.

"Neutrons, photons and electrons are the three most common probes used to determine the structure and dynamics of materials. So, what is the advantage of using neutrons?

In this presentation, I will describe how and why neutrons are used to understand topics as diverse as lithium-ion conductivity in battery materials for electronic devices and electric vehicles, strain evolution in 3D-printed structures, the binding between drug molecules and proteins, heat transport in thermoelectric materials and magnetic excitations in quantum materials that may someday be used for advanced computers.

"I’ll show examples from the two neutron sources at ORNL: the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) and the Spallation Neutron Source (SNS). I’ll also describe the different characteristics of each source.”

Christen received his Ph.D. in physics in Lausanne, Switzerland, after which he obtained a postdoctoral appointment at ORNL. He then worked on the development of scientific equipment at a startup company. He joined ORNL as a staff member in 2000 to perform research in epitaxial complex oxides.

Christen has held various leadership positions at ORNL, including director of the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences (CNMS). He accepted his current position in 2018.

