It was an unexpected sight to many to see Ohio State linebacker Chip Trayanum back on kick returns against Arkansas State, but it could be here to stay. Head coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the Buckeyes are continuing to keep Trayanum on kickoff returns, at least against Toledo, and see how it goes for him in relief of Emeka Egbuka, who had handled kickoff return duties up to this point.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO