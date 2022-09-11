ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

gopios.com

Women’s Basketball Preps for Season with New Schedule

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's basketball team has announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule. Carroll begins the season on November 8 at 7 PM. The Pios will begin the year with a home matchup against Milwaukee rival MSOE in Van Male Field House. Later that week, Carroll will face two difficult tests at the UW-Whitewater Tip-off Tournament. Carroll begins the weekend with a battle against the National Runner-up Wisconsin-Whitewater and ends the tournament against Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team has announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule. The Pioneers begin the season on November 11 at 7 PM. Carroll will open the year with the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic, four team tournament held in Van Male Field House. The Pios will take on Whitman College and the University of Dubuque on November 11 and November 12, respectively. North Central (IL) will also play in the season-opening tournament. This year, the Pios will travel out west for a Thanksgiving tournament hosted by Colorado College. Carroll begins the weekend with a game against the Tigers of Colorado College, and will learn their opponent the next day in the traditional bracket-style tournament.
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Carroll falls to North Park in challenging CCIW dual

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Carroll University women's tennis team lost to North Park University 6-3 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet Wednesday. It was the second conference loss of the season for Carroll, which dropped to 1-2 in the league standings and 3-2 overall. Madison Ostrander earned a...
CHICAGO, IL
gopios.com

Pios Snap Lake Forest Losing Streak

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- The Carroll University women's soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak to Lake Forest College on Tuesday afternoon by winning on the road 1-0. Grace Tumilty scored her second goal of the season in the win. The Pioneers (3-1) held the ball less than the Foresters this...
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

CARROLL UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

GOAL by CAR Perez, David Assist by Hinten Llorens, Nico and Gonzaga, Josh. Clock DUB Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score CAR Score Play. 00:00 Hanson, Tyler at goalie for Carroll (WI) 00:00 Marchiori, Matt at goalie for Dubuque. 01:39 Foul on Hinten Llorens, Nico. 03:09 Shot by...
WAUKESHA, WI

