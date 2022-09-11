HANAHAN, S.C. —- The University of Miami golf team opened its fall slate at the Cougar Classic on Monday and Tuesday, finishing tied with Michigan State for fifth place. “Throughout the week, they showed that they are competitors and they are a team that keeps fighting till the last putt drops,” head coach Janice Olivencia said. “I’m proud of their effort and resiliency. We have things to work on, but we are excited to work and grow through this journey together.”

