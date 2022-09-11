Read full article on original website
miamihurricanes.com
ACC Announces 2022-23 WBB Schedule
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced the league schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday. The Hurricanes will face seven NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago during the conference slate, including playing a pair of road...
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Places Fifth at Cougar Classic
HANAHAN, S.C. —- The University of Miami golf team opened its fall slate at the Cougar Classic on Monday and Tuesday, finishing tied with Michigan State for fifth place. “Throughout the week, they showed that they are competitors and they are a team that keeps fighting till the last putt drops,” head coach Janice Olivencia said. “I’m proud of their effort and resiliency. We have things to work on, but we are excited to work and grow through this journey together.”
miamihurricanes.com
ACC Releases 2022-23 MBB League Slate
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday afternoon the league schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Coming off a 26-11 season that included the first Elite Eight appearance in program history, the Hurricanes will play three Big Monday games as part of the 20-game conference slate.
miamihurricanes.com
Deem Welcomes Hunter to Track and Field Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami track & field director Amy Deem announced the hiring of assistant coach JJ Hunter Wednesday. Hunter, who has a wealth of coaching and leadership experience, most recently served as the Director of Track and Field & Cross Country at MIT in 2021-22. Hunter arrived at MIT from Division III Kenyon College (OH), where he served as the track and field head coach for the 2020-21 season.
miamihurricanes.com
Piric Announces Men's Tennis Fall Schedule
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s tennis fall schedule is set, as announced by head coach Aljosa Piric Wednesday. The Hurricanes will take part in eight different tournaments over seven separate weekends from September to November. Miami kicks off its fall slate in Wilmington, N.C.,...
