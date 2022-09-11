Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fall
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears Up
Political Leaders in Chicago don't Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with Migrants
You “best be-leaf” we’re open for Fall activities! Sonny Acres iconic family-friendly festival begins September 17th for a limited time through October 31st. FALL in love with our non-stop family fun fit for all ages. Pick the perfect pumpkin, enjoy a variety of amusements and attractions including everything from our Wacky Worm Roller Coaster to a ride around the farm on the Sonny Express Train, take fun to new heights on our giant jumping pillow, get baaack to nature and feed the farm animals, enjoy great food at our outdoor grill and much more!
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
The Old Joliet Prison's Terrifying Haunted House Experience Will Open To The Public Next Week
This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show
Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
Chicago's Award-Winning 13th Floor Haunted House Is Back With Its Most Intense Experience Yet
Looking for a real thrill this Halloween season? The world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House has reopened to the public to add some fuel to your nightmares! Remember when haunted houses were simply makeshift stages at your neighbor’s? Some of the parents would string up a few cotton cobwebs, black curtains, and maybe one of the dads would dress up as a vampire and do that one laugh? Well, those days are long gone. Not only is the world itself a more terrifying place to be, but haunted houses have gone to hell and back to scare the absolute bejesus out of you. Rated as one of the Top 5 Haunted Houses in the U.S.A. by USA Today, 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has officially returned from the grave for its terrifying ninth season in Chicagoland and its most intense haunted house experience yet. Set amongst forty-thousand square feet of fun at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park near the Rosemont entertainment district, the new site features two all-new, scary-as-hell exhibits entitled Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve that reportedly takes the fear-inducing experience to levels that 13th Floor has never gone to before.
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Viral Chicago TikTok Sensation 'Unrecognizable' After Extreme Weight Loss
'Weight loss is just a math equation.'
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World
Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what. It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase. Or, it could be the outside...
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
Illinois City Among the World's 'Best Girls' Weekend Getaway Destinations'
I know groups of women that get together and drive hours and hours just to get away for the weekend. Little do they know that one of the best spots for a quick trip for the ladies is in Illinois. I kind of thought it might be a place like...
After recovering, this sweet basset hound is looking for her forever home
Meet Ortega! This 9-year-old, 45-pound basset hound came to PAWS Chicago suffering from an ear infection, painful eyelid condition and dental disease. Ortega received the care she needed at the PAWS Medical Center.
Hinsdale girl is model for the newest 'American Girl' doll
CHICAGO — Rio Lewis, 11, from Hinsdale, is the face of the new “American Girl” doll named Claudie Wells. Rio stopped by WGN’s News at 4 p.m. to talk about her new claim to fame and the new doll. Watch the full interview in the video...
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day "Forever Summer Party" Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
See Contortionist, Fire Dancers At 'Howlin' At The Moon' In Naperville
A contortionist, fire dancers and a liquid lights show are just some of the intriguing attractions planned for the 2022 Howlin’ at the Moon event. The two-day festivities are slated for Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Naper Settlement. Visitors are encourage to don their Halloween costumes at this...
'Chicago Fire' shooting was 'unbelievable,' funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene 'chaotic'
A shooting near a "Chicago Fire" production set was just part of the "unbelievable" scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season
The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season. Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:. Chicago Christkindlmarket. Chicago's famed...
