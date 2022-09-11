Read full article on original website
Related
hardingsports.com
Cue Vargas Leads Harding to Record Victory at GAC Preview
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Shooting a 42-under 822, the Harding men's golf team shattered the 54-hole school record and won the GAC Preview, played Monday and Tuesday Lake Hefner Golf Club. Harding shot 276 in Round 1, 271 in Round 2 and finished the tournament with a 275 in...
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Wins 10th Straight Tuesday
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Tuesday after defeating Ouachita Baptist 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 26-24, 25-13). Harding improves to 12-1 on the season and is 2-0 in GAC action. Ouachita Baptist falls to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the GAC. FIRST...
Comments / 0