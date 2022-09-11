ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Tuesday after defeating Ouachita Baptist 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 26-24, 25-13). Harding improves to 12-1 on the season and is 2-0 in GAC action. Ouachita Baptist falls to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the GAC. FIRST...

