siusalukis.com
Football plays at Northwestern for first time since 2008
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois football team returns to Chicago to play Northwestern for the first time since 2008 when it plays the Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. This week's game will be just the second meeting...
siusalukis.com
MVC WBB Media Day marks new beginnings
MOLINE, Ill. — The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Media Day means the season is that much closer as a newly-expanded Valley field met at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Wednesday afternoon. The numbers of banners hanging high in the arena were three more than...
