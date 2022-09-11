Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Parts shortage compounds frustrations with catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an issue that communities and mechanics around the country are experiencing. Catalytic converter theft now comes with another problem. Once you lose it, it may be difficult to find another one. It’s time to head into work, or wherever your destination may be. You...
KCTV 5
Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana, fentanyl test strips
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wichita City Council has voted to decriminalize marijuana and now state leaders in the area have vowed action next session. The Wichita City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, to no longer prosecute marijuana cases which means that while the drug is not legalized, the decision to prosecute would move from the City to the District Attorney.
